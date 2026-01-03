The omission of Virat Kohli from the recent BCCI fitness report has fueled speculation regarding his current physical status. While the BCCI has yet to issue an official statement detailing the reason for his absence, it has led to discussions among fans and analysts about his availability for upcoming fixtures, potentially including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and subsequent international commitments. Kohli, a pivotal figure in the Indian batting lineup, is typically a regular participant in such fitness protocols. ‘Release Mustafizur Rahman’ BCCI Directs KKR to Drop Bangladesh Pacer from Squad for IPL 2026 Amidst Diplomatic Tensions.

Rohit Sharma Undergoes Assessment

In contrast to Kohli, India's former all-format captain, Rohit Sharma, was confirmed to have been part of the recent fitness evaluations conducted by the BCCI. Sharma's inclusion in the report suggests he is adhering to the board's mandatory fitness standards for active players. His consistent participation in these assessments underscores the importance placed on physical conditioning for top-tier cricketers, especially for those playing in just one format.

Shreyas Iyer Cleared for Return

In a positive development for the Indian team, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has officially been declared fit and cleared to resume playing. Iyer had been sidelined due to a back injury, undergoing a period of rehabilitation and recovery. His clearance signals his availability for selection, providing a significant boost to the national squad, particularly in the white-ball formats where he has been a consistent performer. His return will likely be closely monitored as he reintegrates into high-intensity cricket. Shreyas Iyer Set for One-Day International Return, Star Batter Likely To Secure Clearance From BCCI's CoE Ahead of IND vs NZ ODI 2025.

Context: BCCI Fitness Protocols

The BCCI regularly conducts fitness assessments, including the Yo-Yo test and other medical evaluations, to ensure players meet the physical demands of international cricket. These protocols are crucial for player welfare, injury prevention, and maintaining high performance standards. A player's inclusion or exclusion from these reports often indicates their current fitness level and availability for selection, making such updates highly significant for team management and fans alike.

