Virat Kohli is known for his passion, aggression and animated reactions on the cricket field. The Indian Test captain also sometimes loses his cool and has been seen expressing his dissent against the umpires on the field itself. A day ago, he and teammates KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Ravi Ashwin directed their dissatisfaction against broadcasters after TV replays controversially adjudged South African skipper Dean Elgar to be not out despite the ball looking to crash right into the stumps to the naked eye. A lot of discussions happened on the field and Kohli was heard hitting back at the broadcaster saying, "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time." Rahul joined him as well.

However, it was not the first time that Kohli lost his cool on the field and reacted in the manner he did against South Africa in the third Test. In this article, we shall take a look at five other instances when the Indian Test captain let himself off the hooks and did not shy away from arguing with the umpires.

1) Kohli walks up to Marais Erasmus: This one too happened in the third Test match against South Africa. Mohammed Shami was reprimanded by umpire Marais Erasmus after he spotted the bowler landing in the danger zone. And Kohli was not happy with it. He walked up to Erasmus and showed his displeasure about this decision after replays showed that Shami did not step into the danger zone after bowling that particular ball. But later an extended replay showed that Shami indeed had trudged onto the danger zone before bowling the delivery on which he received the warning.

2) IPL 2021 Eliminator:

Kohli was at his furious best this time, not with the bat though. The then Royal Challengers Bangalore campaign walked up to umpire Virender Sharma and expressed his wrath after the latter had not adjudged Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi out, despite the ball hitting him plumb in front of the stumps. The decision was overturned when Kohli took a review but the 33-year was not happy with the umpire making that mistake. RCB went on to lose the game, in what was Kohli's last match as the franchise's skipper.

Watch Video:

3) Unhappy with decision on Joe Root: Kohli once again took it to the umpire after England captain Joe Root was adjudged not out with 'umpires call' despite the ball hitting the top of the stumps. The 'umpires call' decision saved Joe Root but Kohli, unhappy, yelled at the umpire from a distance and also expressed his dissatisfaction by throwing his cap.

Watch Video:

4) Rain rain, go away! This one's during a T20I against Australia in Melbourne. The rain had already started pouring and it happened in the 19th over when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling. With the umpires not showing any signs of stopping play, Kohli was seen walking up to the umpire and arguing with him. He was in not a good mood at all as by then, it was raining pretty nicely for the match to be called off. And it eventually was.

Watch Video:

5) Swap places?

This happened during India's last Test series against New Zealand, in which the side won 1-0. Virat Kohli returned to captain the side in the 2nd and final Test of the series and he was seen expressing unhappiness towards the umpire. The ball, bowled by Axar Patel, missed Ross Taylor's bat and even keeper Wriddhiman Saha but the umpire gave it as four runs, thinking that it must have had contact with the bat. Kohli was not angry but was surely displeased as he was heard saying, "Ye kya karte hain yaar ye log yaar… Main udhar aajata hu tum idhar aajao (What are these guys doing. Let me come there and you come here).

Watch Video:

Kohli has always been pretty vocal on the field, whether it comes down to cheering his team up to lift their spirits or expressing disappointment. His comments that were directed against the broadcaster of India vs South Africa series, caught on stump mic however did not go well with netizens slamming him for his reaction.

