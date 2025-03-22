Virat Kohli is an Indian Premier League (IPL) legend, despite having not won the title is the leading run-getter and the fourth-highest in most appearances in league history. Kohli breached another milestone when the batter featured in the playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 season opener at Eden Gardens, wherein the batter earned his 400th T20 cap. Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan Dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of KKR vs RCB Match (Watch Video).

Thus Kohli became the second Indian after former India and RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik to reach 400 T20s, having first played in the format in 2007 for Delhi. Over his T20 career, Kohli has featured for teams like Delhi, India, and RCB, amassing over 12,866 runs, which include nine hundred and 97 fifties.

Breakdown of Virat Kohli's 400 T20s

Out of 400 T20s, Kohli has featured in 125 T20Is for India, scoring 4,188 runs with one century and 38 half-centuries, while playing 274 T20s for Delhi and RCB (combined) and stockpiling 8,698 runs. Out of 8,698 T20 runs, 8,004 have come for RCB in IPL, 424 in RCB in Champions League, and 270 for Delhi, which have been laced with eight tons and 59 fifties. Virat Kohli Felicitated With Special ‘IPL 18’ Memento by BCCI President Roger Binny During IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Ahead of RCB vs KKR Match (See Pic).

As always, RCB's batting will rely on Virat Kohli, who will have to anchor the lineup, and also end up in the top half of the batting charts, given the franchise's explosive and volatile batting order.

