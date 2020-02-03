Virat Kohli Instilled Self-Belief in His Team Like Imran Khan, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sanjay Manjrekar)

New Delhi, February 3: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels there are a lot of similarities between the Virat Kohli-led Team India and the Pakistan team when Imran Khan had led it as both captains instill strong self-belief in their respective teams.

Manjrekar also said that Pakistan under Imran had found different ways of winning matches even when it seemed all was lost.

"India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," he tweeted after India whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I rubber.

Manjrekar also felt that wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was the find of the series for India.

"Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper' K.L. Rahul. Absolutely brilliant," Manjrekar tweeted.