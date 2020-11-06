Virat Kohli has personally endured the highest of highs to lowest of lows in IPL 2020. After struggling at the start, the RCB skipper managed to find his form back but has once again lost momentum in the past few matches. In IPL 2020 eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 32-year-old once again departed cheaply. Following his dismissal fans have started trending #ThankYouKohli on social media. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Jason Holder Dismisses Virat Kohli & Devdutt Padikkal Cheaply During SRH vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2020 Match.

In a must-win encounter against Sunrises Hyderabad, Virat Kohli took the onus upon himself to give his side a positive start and came to open the batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal. However, the experiment failed as the Royal Challengers Bangalore was dismissed for just six runs off seven deliveries by Jason Holder. RCB Funny Memes Hit Twitter After Moeen Ali’s Run Out on a Free Hit During IPL 2020 Eliminator vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Following the departure of Virat Kohi, fans started trolling the Indian skipper on social media for failing to deliver in yet another important encounter. #ThankYouKohli and #ThankYouVirat started trending on Twitter, as fans slammed the 32-year-old for a dismal showing. Here are some of the reactions.

Choker?

🐐 King Choker Kohli 😂 League matches Knockout matches pic.twitter.com/BTunHIAQT4 — MSR (@itz_chillax) November 6, 2020

Retiring?

Thank u virat for ur valuable service to India .. In your captaincy india won #Paytm trophies nd more.. #Thankyouvirat 😓 pic.twitter.com/OIgJ9zrob7 — Paramesh/ #MI (@AADHFPARAMESH) November 6, 2020

Saviour ABD

A Big Knock

Another day another big knock for viratians 🤙🤙🤙#Thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/fe5RTEUWoU — Prasad45 (@Prasad4512) November 6, 2020

A Happy Retirement?

Wish u a very happy retirement vk #Thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/H4lNaBatzX — Prasad45 (@Prasad4512) November 6, 2020

Poor Virat

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting frailties were once again exposed as disciplined bowling from Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Virat Kohli and his team to a score of 132/7 in 20 overs. AB de Villiers scored a fighting half-century as he kept RCB in the game for most of the period. Jason Holder was brilliant on the night as he finished with 3/25.

Sunrisers Hyderabad must be careful and not take any unnecessary risks as the target isn’t that difficult to chase. The winner of this clash will move forward to take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 with a place in the finals of the competition against record champions Mumbai Indians is on the line.

