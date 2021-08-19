Former England batsman Nick Compton has referred to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the “most foul-mouthed individual". In a tweet, the 38-year-old who scored 775 runs in 16 Test matches between 2012 and 2016, recalled an incident from 2012 during a Test series in India. “Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level-headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.IND vs ENG 2021: Dawid Malan Added to Hosts’ Squad for Third Test in Headingley

See his tweet here:

Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing 🤬 stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 18, 2021

Compton’s grandfather Denis Compton represented England in 78 Test matches between 1937 and 1957 during a time when cricket was considered a gentleman’s game and had few instances of on-field sledging which became a regular feature from the 1970s and gained in proportion during the 1990s and 2000s due to the behaviour of Australian cricketers.

Kohli was involved in an altercation with England pace bowler James Anderson during the second Test which India won on the fifth and final day. However, Kohli shook hands with the 39-year-old England pacer who is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

The 32-year-old has been expressive on the field and has also been involved in altercations with players like Steve Smith.

