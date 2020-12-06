IND vs AUS Live Score Updates T20 Match: Virat Kohli and Co. made a winning start to the three-match T20 International series against Australia. At Canberra, the visitors registered a convincing win and took a 1-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue will now be looking to seal the series in this fixture. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, stay tuned for India vs Australia 2nd T20I live score updates. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal made sure India took a lead in the T20I series with their respective performances. While Jadeja turned things with his bat, Chahal, who was not originally part of the playing XI, stole the show with the ball. The spinner, interestingly, replaced Jadeja as a concussion substitute and played a vital role.

With Jadeja ruled out of the series, India will now add Chahal to the Playing XI. No other change is expected in Indian line-up. Australia will miss Mitchell Starc as he has left the squad for personal reasons. The hosts are likely to make some changes with few injury concerns around. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Radio Commentary on FM Rainbow, Rajdhani, Prasar Bharti YouTube, NewsOnAIR App Online.

Australia Squad: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis.

India Squad: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini.