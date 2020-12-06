India and Australia are taking on each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney in the second match of the three-game T20I series. Now ahead of the second game, Australia has suffered from a big blow as they have stepped on to the game without the services of Aaron Finch who suffered from a glute injury and thus has been rested from the match. The injury happened during the first T20I game between India and Australia. Matthew Wade will be stepping into the shoes of Finch. Even Justin Langer informed about the text he received from Finch about his injury. India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score Updates.

Langer also said that Finch has a chance on playing on Tuesday in the last T20I game. “A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I'm not sure at the moment,” Finch told Fox Cricket. “It got progressively worse throughout the game so I’m sure I’ll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go.”

For now, the news from the centre is that Virat Kohli has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. Meanwhile from the Australian team, Daniel Sams will be making his debut for the team today. Check out the playing XI of both teams below:

Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

