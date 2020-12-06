Virat Kohli praised his teammates for their magnificent performance as India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I match to clinch a series win with a game to spare. Kohli starred with the bat and set the foundation for Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer to finish the match with two balls remaining. The victory was India’s 10th consecutive win in T20Is and also extended their T20I series unbeaten record to seven series. India have also now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and can complete a series clean sweep with a win in the third match. Rohit Sharma Congratulates Virat Kohli & Co After India Beat Australia in T20I Series (View Tweet).

Kohli took to social media to celebrate the win after the match and congratulated the boys for their impressive performances. “Amazing game of cricket. Well done boys,” Kohli tweeted alongside some pictures from the match. Take a look at his post. Hardik Pandya Reacts After Playing Match-Winning Knock Against Australia in 2nd T20I, Dedicates Victory to ‘Everyone Back Home’.

Virat Kohli Reacts to India's T20I Series Win

Amazing game of cricket. Well done boys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IUqiiXNTkj — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 6, 2020

The Indian skipper was excellent with the bat and scored 40 from just 24 deliveries, which included two maximums and as many boundaries. Kohli also perhaps played the shot of the match when he scooped an Andrew Tye delivery for a six over fine-man. His dismissal in the 17th over, however, cast doubts over India’s chances to chase down the total with the visitors needing 46 from 23 deliveries to win.

But Pandya and Shreyas Iyer put down the score to India needing 14 in the final over. Pandya then smashed debutant Daniel Sams for two huge sixes to seal the win for India with two balls remaining. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul set the tone for India’s chase with a 56-run opening partnership in just five overs. Dhawan scored his 11th half-century after Matthew Wade’s fifty had powered Australia to 194/5 after they were asked to bat first.

