After facing a 1-2 defeat in the ODIs, India redeemed themselves in the T20Is and clinched the three-match series against Australia after winning the first two games. Fans were highly impressed by the visitors' stellar show and so was Rohit Sharma. The veteran Indian opener took to Twitter and hailed the Men in Blue's comprehensive performance. "What a series win for Team India. "Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big (thumbs up emoji) to each one of them. @BCCI," the 33-year-old tweeted. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 2nd T20I 2020.

For the unversed, Rohit didn't participate in the ODI and T20I series due to a hamstring injury which he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Although the dashing opener was named in the Test squad, he surprisingly didn't travel to Australia with his other teammates. Instead, he went under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The whole episode ignited many controversies with fans suspecting that things are not well between Rohit and Indian team management. However, the veteran cricketer somewhat cleared the air with his congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli and Co. Here's What Rohit Sharma is Upto as he Prepares for Test Series Against Australia.

Here's What Rohit Sharma Tweeted!!

What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big 👍 to each one of them. @BCCI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 6, 2020

Although the Men in Blue clinched the T20I series within two games, they had to put on a great effort. While Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal was chief architects of India's victory in the first game, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and T Natarajan shone in the second game at SCG.

Meanwhile, the third T20I will be a dead rubber, but India will have a golden chance to whitewash Australia in their own den for the second time. They clean swept the series in 2016 3-0 and will not mind replicating their heroics. On the other hand, the home team have nothing much but pride to play for in the last game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).