Hardik Pandya played another stellar knock as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I, winning the three-match series 2-0. Chasing a mountain of 195 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the dasher came into bat in the 14th over with a mammoth task ahead. With the likes of Andrew Tye and Daniel Sams challenging Indian batsmen with their slower deliveries, Pandya looked quite unsettle in the earlier part of his innings. India’s task became even more challenging when skipper Virat Kohli got dismissed. However, the 27-year-old went back to his prime in the last few overs and took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. Hardik Pandya’s Stellar Cameo Praised by Fans as India Beat Australia by Six Wickets in 2nd T20I.

In total, he scored 42 runs off 22 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes as India crossed the line with two balls to spare. The junior Pandya was not but ecstatic with his performance, and one could have seen that in his celebrations. After the game, the swashbuckling batsman took to Instagram and dedicated the victory to the people back in India. “This one is for everyone back home!” he wrote while sharing a picture from his celebration. Rohit Sharma Congratulates Virat Kohli & Co After India Beat Australia in T20I Series (View Tweet).

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

With the series being in India’s grasp, the third and final encounter will be a dead rubber. The last T20I will be played at SCG itself on December 8 (Tuesday). Regular Australian skipper Aaron Finch might get back in action while not many changes are expected in the Indian team.

