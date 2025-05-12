Virat Kohli, one of the greatest ever batters to date in the world of cricket has announced his retirement from the Test format of the game, after serving the India national cricket team in Test for 14 years, just ahead of the India vs England 2025 Test series. The former Team India captain holds many milestones to his name, be it scoring a total of 9230 Test runs for Team India, or scoring 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. While Virat Kohli will continue to represent the nation of above a billion in the ODIs, he has formally bid adieu to the Test format, a year after drawing a line to his T20I career. Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket, Pens Emotional Note As He Bids Adieu to Longest Format Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Post).

The No. 18 marked his debut in the Test format on June 20, 2011, against West Indies. His last came against Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney on January 2025. As Virat Kholi hangs his white jersey, leaving as one of the best Test players the Indian cricket team ever saw, countless memories of him contributing to the pride of Team India will be cherished. With Virat Kohli signing off from the Test format of the game formally on May 12, 2025, just ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series, let's ride down the lanes of memory and cherish the best knocks played by the King.

Top Test Knocks By Virat Kohli

254* vs South Africa (Pune, 2019)

Happening to be Virat Kohli's highest score in a Test innings, the 254 not-out came against South Africa. Coming in to bat at no. 4, Virat Kohli smashed the 254-run knock playing 336 balls, hitting 33 fours and 3 sixes. His massive double century was the prime reason for India's total of 601/5 (declared). India won the match by an innings and 137 runs.

147 vs Australia (Sydney, 2015)

This knock should be the most special among all the 30 centuries the King has struck. This knock of 147 runs came after Virat Kohli was named the full-time captain of the Indian cricket team in Tests, following the sudden retirement of MS Dhoni. Virat Kholi started the year 2015 with a bang, striking 147, helping India post a total of 475 in response to Australia's 572. The match however ended in a draw. What Does 269 in Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post Stand For? Know Meaning.

169 vs Australia (Melbourne, 2014)

Indian cricket team looked clueless in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of 2014-15, losing 2-0. But, Virat Kohli stood as a pillar against the hosts Aussies. Coming in to bat at no. 4, the ace batter scored 169 off 272 balls, earning the praise of the Australian media and fans in Melbourne. Virat Kohli together with Ajinkya Rahane earned a draw for their side. Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the second innings too.

