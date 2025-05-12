Virat Kohli's decision to announce retirement from Test cricket led to a flurry of tributes pouring in from him. And Gautam Gambhir too shared his thoughts on the announcement made by the 36-year-old. It was speculated that he could call it quits in the longest format ahead of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and on May 12, he officially announced that decision in an emotional Instagram post. Gautam Gambhir, who is the India National Cricket Team head coach shared a message for the star cricketer as he bid adieu to the longest format of the game. "A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks….," he wrote in a post on X. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Five Innings of Former India Captain in Test Cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Virat Kohli's Retirement

A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks…. pic.twitter.com/uNGW7Y8Ak6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)