Waqar Younis’ Twitter Account Hacked Again, Says ‘Will Never Use Social Media Again’ (Watch Video)

Waqar Younis. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Waqar Younis’ Twitter account gets hacked again and it appears that the hacker had liked a few pornographic pages and pictures. When the former Pakistani speedster realised that his social media was hacked, it was too late and the damage had been done. Thus, Waqar Younis took to social media and posted a video message where he told his fans about his account getting hacked. The former Pakistani player said that this isn't the first time that his account has gotten hacked and thus Younis sounded quite frustrated about the same. Thus he has made a decision of not using on social media again. Waqar Younis Thanks Wife and Other Doctors, Calls Them True Heroes in Fight Against Coronavirus.

He also apologised to the fans who might have gotten hurt by his behaviour. No sooner he posted the video, Waqar Younis started trending on social media and the video went viral on social media. The former Pakistani pacer is not very active on social media and posts occasionally. Prior to this, the last tweet he made was while wishing his fans for Eid. For now, let's have a look at the video message by the former Pakistani pacer.

Social media can be a double-edged sword which can be dangerous at times, especially when the account gets hacked. This is not the first time when a cricketer's account got hacked. A few days ago, Ramiz Raja's account had gotten hacked and he had blamed Shoaib Malik's manager for misusing the account. Malik then had slammed the former Pakistani cricketer seeking clarification on the same.