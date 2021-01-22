Wasim Jaffer and meme game go hand-in-hand. By now we all know that so serious-looking Wasim Jaffer has an amazing sense of humour and very often he makes you go ROFL with his memes on social media. Now ahead of the IPL 2021 fans are coming with their wish list of players for their favourite franchises. Wasim Jaffer who is the batting coach for Kings XI Punjab also encountered a couple of requests- one for KL Rahul and the other for Chris Gayle. The domestic stalwart once again came up with a hilarious reply. IND vs AUS, 3rd Test 2021 Day 5: Indian Team Has Won Respect of Cricket World, Says Wasim Jaffer.

First, the fan requested KXIP batting coach to swap KL Rahul to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wasim Jaffer very politely said that if KL Rahul is swapped, they will be left with nothing. Next came the request for Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Wasim Jaffer simply posted a picture of Gayle ringing the bell. Now, to understand this, we will have to do a bit of decoding, but the fans who comprehended what Jaffer intended to say, they went ROFL.

Request for KL Rahul

Fir hamare pass kya bachega 😂🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ZzBZroKMGR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 21, 2021

Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions, released played like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham and others. Here's a look at the squad of the team. KL Rahul will continue to lead the team.

Here's a look at the list of retained players:

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

