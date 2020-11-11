Apart from being in the limelight for his coaching stint with Kings XI Punjab and of course his hilarious meme game which keeps getting stronger with each passing day. This time, he used this meme from the famous web series 'Mirzapur'. The former Indian Test opener kept on entertaining his fans on social media by posting these memes and yes, they were really hilarious. Now, here is another gem that Wasim Jaffer which would surely make you go ROFL! So Kings XI Punjab posted a picture of Wasim Jaffer relaxing on the chair and the caption of the snap read, “Imagining the response on your tweets like...#SaddaPunjab #KXIP @WasimJaffer14.” Hilarious! Wasim Jaffer Relates Donald Tump’s Tweet 'Won This Election, By A Lot' With Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 Campaign.

Little did the netizens know that the former Indian batsman would come up with yet another hilarious response. In the tweet, he also trolled himself and while posting the tweet. Prior to this, Jaffer had trolled Donald Trump when the former US President took to social media to claim that he had won the US election by a lot. Jaffer response went viral on social media and we were left in splits. Now, let’s have a look at the latest tweet by Jaffer.

Talking about the Kings XI Punjab they ended up being on number six of the IPL 2020 points table. Out of the 14 games played by the team, the team won six of them losing eight.

