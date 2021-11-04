West Indies and Sri Lanka face-off in a Group 1 match at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, November 4. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies have somewhat revived their languishing title defense with a nervy three-run win over Bangladesh and they would seek another win over Sri Lanka, who too lost their last match. It seems increasingly unlikely though that either of these two sides would clinch that remaining semifinal spot from Group 1. WI vs SL Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35

Sri Lanka would be looking up to new number one ranked spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga for inspiration against a West Indies side, whose batting has not come good so far. Apart from the likes of Evin Lewis, the other big hitters like Andre Russell and skipper Kieron Pollard have not really fired and it is time they regain some form and bat well in a winning cause. WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

When is West Indies vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies vs Sri Lanka clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai on November 4, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to West Indies vs Sri Lanka match online.

