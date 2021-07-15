The Sir Vivian Richard Stadium in West Indies is all set to host the fourth ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan women's team. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's have a look at how things panned out for both the parties in the 3rd ODI. So it was Hayley Matthews' all-around performance that led the team to a win. Not only did she contribute with a century but also snapped two wickets in the third ODI. . IND vs ENG 2nd WT20I: India Beat England by 8 Runs to Level 3-Match Series.

The West Indies women's team has now sealed the series 3-0. She had helped the West Indies and bundled out Pakistan for 182 runs. She contributed with the bat scoring a century and this was in the second ODI century in this series. West Indies secured an 8-wicket win over Pakistan in the third ODI. The weather during the match will be ideal for cricket and the Rain Gods will also stay away from the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 4th ODI game of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on July 12, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women ODI match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

