IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Preview: Leading the two-match series 1-0, the India national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the second and final Test on October 10. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is crucial for India in the context of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, while West Indies are still searching for their maiden win in this WTC. Gautam Gambhir and Co will be aiming to complete their first Test series clean sweep at home, having lost 0-3 against New Zealand in October 2024-25. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs West Indies Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India completely dominated the West Indies in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, where the likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja scored tons, while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah snarled up wickets. Jadeja, in particular, showcased all-around performance, scoring an unbeaten 104 and picking a four-wicket haul, to win his 11th 'Player of the Match' award for India in Tests, helping the home side by an innings and 140 runs.

West Indies will be aiming for a better performance across departments, with most importantly concerning the batter, who have been facing a torrid time in their last few series. Senior players like Jomel Warrican, captain Roston Chase, Shai Hope, and Brandon King will need to step up and rally their side, along with youngsters.

When is IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Match?

The second and final Test match between India and the West Indies will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 10. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs WI H2H Record in Test Cricket?

India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team have squared off against each other 101 times in Test cricket. Out of these, the Men in Blue have secured 24 wins, whereas the Men in Maroon have 30 victories to their name. 47 IND vs WI Tests have ended in draws. On Which Channel India vs West Indies 2025 Series Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs WI Test Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Who Are the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name KL Rahul Ravindra Jadeja Mohammed Siraj Jayden Seales Alick Athanaze

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Likely XI vs IND: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).