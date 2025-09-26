When was the last time India played Pakistan in the final of a major tournament? Fans might wonder what the answer to this question is after the Pakistan National Cricket Team set up a date with the India National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 final. It might be a mind-boggling fact, but this is the first time that the Asia Cup tournament will witness an India vs Pakistan final! The Asian rivals have had many memorable clashes in the continental tournament but this time around, when they take the field at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28, there will be an added motivation with the Asia Cup 2025 title on the line. When is India vs Pakistan Final in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

However, this isn't the first time India and Pakistan have played each other in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India National Cricket Team already has defeated Pakistan twice, once in the group stage on September 14 and a week later, in the Super 4 round. Both IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup 2025 so far have been pretty one-sided to say the least and fans will hope that the India vs Pakistan final on September 28 is a bit more thrilling and delivers some edge-of-the-seat action.

When Was the Last Time India vs Pakistan Final Happened in a Major Tournament?

Well, now to address what everyone is here for. India and Pakistan have not played too many times against India in the finals of tournaments, mostly because of the fact that the Green Shirts have not been as consistent as they would have hoped to. The last time an India vs Pakistan final happened in a major tournament was at the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. And if Pakistan fans recall, they had beaten India in the final to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title. Speaking of the match, it was a Fakhar Zaman century (114) that helped Pakistan post 338/4 while batting first and India were bowled out for just 158 runs in response, with Hasan Ali (3/19) and Mohammad Amir (3/16) being the wreckers-in-chief. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table Updated: India vs Pakistan in Final For the First Time in Competition's History; Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Eliminated.

However, Pakistan would not take too much confidence from the fact that they have lost seven consecutive games (completed matches) against India across formats and competitions. One thing is for certain--Asia Cup 2025 has turned out to be a memorable tournament and another chapter in India vs Pakistan rivalry would be added come Sunday, September 28, when these two teams square off in the final.

