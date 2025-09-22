We already have two magnificent India vs Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup 2025 and we could be in for another one! Yes, you read that right. The India National Cricket Team and the Pakistan National Cricket Team can cross paths for one more time in the Asia Cup 2025 and in this article, we shall take a look at the details regarding the next India vs Pakistan match in the continental tournament this year. On September 21, India comfortably outclassed Pakistan by six wickets in what was the second time the two Asian giants locked horns in the Asia Cup 2025. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

The first India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 saw the Men in Blue dominate proceedings in all aspects. Pakistan opted to bat first and could score just 127/9. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with the ball for the India National Cricket Team as he scalped three wickets while giving away 18 runs in his four overs. His spin-bowling compatriot Axar Patel (2/18) also did a good job while Jasprit Bumrah finished with two wickets as well. India then completed the run chase in just 15.5 overs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav striking 47 runs off 37 balls and Abhishek Sharma smashing 31 off 13. The end of the match also saw the handshake controversy kicking in, with Pakistan even threatening to boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at one point. Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Controversial Decision In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2024 Super 4 Match.

India and Pakistan locked horns for a second time in the Asia Cup 2025 in the Super 4 stage. This time, Pakistan batted with more intent right from the start, the protagonist behind it being Sahibzada Farhan (58 runs off 45 balls) and Faheem Ashraf's late 20-run blitz. But the outcome did not change this time as well, with India once again getting over the finish line. Abhishek Sharma was the force behind India's superb batting display in Dubai, with the left-hander hitting 74 runs off just 39 deliveries. Shubman Gill scored 47 runs off 28 balls as well. Haris Rauf Engages In Heated Verbal Exchange With Abhishek Sharma During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

When is Next India vs Pakistan Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue

So now to address the information you're here for! When is the next potential India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025? India and Pakistan can face each other once again in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. For that to happen, India and Pakistan have to finish in top two spots on the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table. If India and Pakistan finish in the top two positions on the Super 4 points table, they will meet in the final, which would be their third meeting in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Asia Cup 2025 final is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28 and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).