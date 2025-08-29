Jammu and Kashmir pace Auqib Nabi created history during the North Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 match. While bowling for North Zone, Nabi clinched four wickets in four balls and completed his hat-trick. With it, he also became the first bowler to scalp four wickets in four balls in Duleep Trophy history. He is only the third bowler to scalp four wickets in four balls in India's first-class history. Nabi dismissed Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Manishi, Mukhtar Hossain and Mohammed Shami to achieve the feats. Rajeev Shukla Becomes Acting President of BCCI, Steps in Place of Roger Binny As He Chairs Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Committee Meeting: Report.

Auqib Nabi Takes Hat-Trick in Duleep Trophy 2025, Creates History

Auqib Nabi becomes the FIRST player to achieve 4 wickets in 4 balls in Duleep Trophy. Indians with 4 in 4 in first class history:- Shankar Saini (Delhi) v HP, 1988 Kulwant Khejroliya (MP) v Baroda, 2024 Auqib Nabi (North Zone) v East Zone, Today The J&K pacer leads a massive… pic.twitter.com/8j50zVQOsX — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 29, 2025

