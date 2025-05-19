Scoring a double century in any format of the game is in itself a pretty tough ask. And to do it in limited-overs cricket is undoubtedly a massive achievement. Modern-day cricket has witnessed a number of batters breach the 200-run mark in ODI cricket, a feat that was unheard of about 30-40 years ago. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the first batter in men's cricket to have scored a double century in ODI cricket and it had come against South Africa on a memorable night in Gwalior in 2010. However, Sachin Tendulkar wasn't the first in the history of cricket to record a double century in ODIs. And in this article, we shall find out the batter who had achieved this tremendous feat in ODI cricket, before the Master Blaster. In What Year Was the First-Ever Women's ODI World Cup Played? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Women's cricket has definitely witnessed a massive rise in popularity in the past 10 years or so, especially with the advent of several franchise leagues which include the Women's BBL (Big Bash League), Women's Hundred and Women's CPL (Caribbean Premier League). Women's cricket, in the modern day, is no longer dominated by one or two teams, but almost every match has an air of unpredictability about it. Plus, the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, which has witnessed two exciting editions, has shown a glimpse into the future of women's cricket and is certainly a bright one.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google, the popular search engine, has brought about a pretty fun campaign for fans, called 'Googlies on Google.' Basically, these are questions which users see when they visit the search engine to browse something. However, what makes 'Googlies on Google' is interesting is that the answers to these questions aren't as obvious as they seem. The name 'googly' is taken from cricket and it refers to a specific type of delivery bowled by a leg-spinner which goes the other way. Just like a googly often leaves a batter bamboozled, these questions are meant to stun fans. In How Many Ways Can a Batter Be Dismissed in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Which Cricketer Scored the First ODI Double Century in 1997?

As mentioned before, Sachin Tendulkar wasn't the first one to score a double century in ODIs and that mark was breached 13 years before the Master Blaster's spectacular effort. Belinda Clark, the former Australia Women's National Cricket Team captain, was the first batter in the history of ODI cricket to score a double century and she had achieved this feat in 1997 during a Women's World Cup match against Denmark. Batting at the MIG Ground, Bandra, Mumbai, Belinda Clark smashed 229 runs off just 155 deliveries, a knock that saw her hit a jaw-dropping 22 fours! Who Is the First Indian To Score 100 in All International Cricket Formats? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

Belinda Clark's record knock of an unbeaten 229 was the highest score in Women's ODIs for 20 years before New Zealand's Amelia Kerr surpassed her by hitting 232* against Ireland in the year 2018. To date, Belinda Clark and Amelia Kerr remain the only two players to score a double century in Women's ODIs. Belinda Clark's century propelled the Australia Women's National Cricket post a mammoth 412/3, a total they ended up defending pretty easily by 363 runs. In 2011, she was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

