The India vs England 3rd Test 2024 is turning out to be a pretty interesting one with the hosts scoring 445 in their first innings. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were the driving forces behind this massive score with debutant Sarfaraz Khan also chipping in with 62 runs off just 69 balls. For England, Mark Wood turned out to be the best bowler. However, fans might be wondering why have England started their innings at 5/0 without scoring a single run off the bat, in what was a slightly unnatural sight. Here in this article, we shall take a look at that. Ravi Ashwin Engages in Argument With Umpire Joel Wilson After India Handed Five-Run Penalty During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Surfaces.

Opting to bat first, India did not get to the best of starts as they lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs. But a 204-run partnership between captain Rohit and Jadeja not only arrested the slide but ensured India got to a good position by the end of the day's play. Rohit scored his 11th Test century while for Jadeja, it was a fourth hundred in the longest format of the game. Ravi Shastri Goofs-up During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Live Commentary, Calls Sarfaraz Khan’s Wife As His Mother (Watch Video).

Why Are England 5/0 at Start of Their First Innings in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024? Here’s the Reason

England have been awarded five runs as a penalty to India after Ravichandran Ashwin ran onto the middle of the pitch on Day 2 of the contest. This incident happened in the 102nd over of India's innings when Ashwin hit a ball towards cover from Rehan Ahmed and attempted a run and in doing so, ran onto the middle of the pitch. Umpire Joel Wilson subsequently signalled a penalty of five runs for India and later, Ashwin went up to him and have a word. According to MCC's Law 41.14.1, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

The batting side will subsequently be awarded five runs if the act is repeated in the innings. In India's case, Ravindra Jadeja had earlier committed a similar offense.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).