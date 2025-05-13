Why did Virat Kohli retire from Test cricket, right before the much-awaited India vs England 2025 Test series that is scheduled to start in June? Rohit Sharma's retirement left the India national cricket team needing experience in the longest format and Virat Kohli was expected to be one of the key performers for the India National Cricket Team's batting in pace-friendly conditions in England. But the former captain surprised many fans when he followed Rohit Sharma in stepping away from Test cricket, bringing an end to his 14-year career. At 36 years of age, many fans and experts believed that Virat Kohli could have continued playing for a couple of more years before calling it a day from the format he so loved. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Delhi Ranji Team's Coach Sarandeep Singh Makes Big Revelation, Says Star Indian Cricketer Was Prepared For England Tour (Watch Video).

As per a report in The Indian Express, Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) of his decision to quit Test cricket in April itself. The star cricketer informed BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar of his willingness to retire from the format and he was, in turn, asked to take some time and rethink, as it was a big decision. The report states that Virat Kohli's wanting to spend more time with his family was one of the reasons behind his Test retirement. And the fact that the BCCI had cut down on family time during tours post India's defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 was a factor that could have influenced his decision. Despite being asked by the BCCI to reassess his decision of Test retirement, Virat Kohli did not change his mind. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: BCCI Hails Former India Captain on Legendary Test Career, Says ‘His Impact on Indian Cricket Will Be Felt for Decades To Come’.

The report also adds that Virat Kohli had initially wanted to announce his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, but the BCCI had asked him to delay his announcement due to Operation Sindoor, which was going on at that time. After the India-Pakistan conflict came to an end with both nations agreeing to a ceasefire, Virat Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test cricket in an emotional post on Instagram. "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right," a part of his note read.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).