India and Pakistan are taking on each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the first time India and Pakistan are facing each other in the Asia Cup final. The two historic arch-rivals taking on each other has amplified the excitement of the game for the fans. In the Asia Cup 2025, India have defeated Pakistan twice and they are favourites for the final too. Pakistan on the other hand, know that they have to win one game to salvage the defeat in the other two. The recent relations between the two sides have intensified the atmosphere of the game. Amid this, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss in the final, he revealed Hardik Pandya is not playing in the big game against Pakistan. Two Presenters in Toss! Suryakumar Yadav Talks With Ravi Shastri While Salman Ali Agha Converses With Waqar Younis Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya has been a crucial cog for India in T20Is. Specially against Pakistan. He has many good performances against Pakistan with the bat and with the ball. Hardik also is a glue for Team India who maintains the balance of the batting and bowling, specially with the combination India has played so far in the competition. Hardik has bowled with the new ball for India and acted as the second seamer in a combination where India went with three spinners and one seamer. Him missing out is a big blow for Team India against Pakistan in the final. Fans eager to know why Hardik Pandya missed out from the playing XI of Team India, will get the entire information here.

Why Hardik Pandya is Not Playing in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Hardik Pandya suffered an injury during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Hardik opened the bowling, bowled just one over, dismissed Kusal Mendis, and was seen holding his quadriceps before walking off. As concerns got big, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed after the match that Pandya’s issue was due to severe cramping. The humid conditions in Dubai reportedly made it worse. According to Morkel, there was no muscle tear or significant strain, which eased initial fears of a long-term injury. Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha Again During Toss Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Despite Morkel's statement, Hardik failed to recover before the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final. Pandya was immediately put under a recovery plan involving ice baths, massages, and hydration therapy but it was not enough to make him fit during the matchday assessment. Eventually Hardik was kept out of the playing XI due to quadriceps discomfort and he was replaced by Rinku Singh.

