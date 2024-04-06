Rajasthan Royals have started their IPL 2024 campaign on a high as they have won all three of their first three games and are sitting at the second position in the points table. They will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR has shown a lot of consistency led by Sanju Samson in the recent past. They have also backed Indian uncapped players and they have delivered them results. Riyan Parag, who has been a member of the RR squad since the last five years have finally started to show glimpses of his true potential. Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made it to the Team India squad and backed by their performance, RR is dreaming to secure their second title this season. Ahead of the season, RR confirmed that they will play against RCB on April 06 in their all-pink jersey as a part of their 'pink promise' campaign. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Overall Head-to-Head.

Rajasthan Royals unveiled their 'Pink Promise' jersey on March 12 which they will be wearing during their IPL 2024 match against RCB on April 06, which will be dedicated to the "empowered women of Rajasthan and the nation".

The one-time IPL champions in the inaugural season took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. The bandhani pattern on the jersey represents the ancient art of tie-dying, which features on traditional Rajasthan attires for women. The jersey will also feature visual representations of solar panels, a source of clean energy given to rural Rajasthan women. Rajasthan Royals will also host a lot of activities during the matchday, starting with homegrown Rajasthani women cultural artists and entertainers performing at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium before the match. Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal Share Laughs During Training Session As Former Teammates Reunite Ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals have also announced they will power 6 homes with solar power for every 6 that is hit by both the teams during their 'pink promise' match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals have also promised they will donate all proceeds from the sales to their Foundation, along with the commitment to donate ₹100 for every ticket that is purchased for the 'pink promise' match. “With the vision of ‘Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’, the Foundation has positively impacted the lives of more than 15 million women in Rajasthan over the last five years, and our ambition is to create a rural transformation model which can be replicated and scaled up in not just other parts of Rajasthan, but also across the country. We are incredibly motivated by the awareness this match can provide and the funds that will be raised for this important project” said RR Chief Executive Officer Jake Lush McCrum.

