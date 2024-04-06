IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here. RR with three wins in as many games are positioned second on the points table whereas with only one win in four games RCB are on the eighth position. RCB with a loss on their back against Lucknow Super Giants in their home ground by 28 runs will look to get back on the winning track while RR will be eyeing to continue their dominance in their home ground. MS Dhoni In Hyderabad: Fans Takeover Stadium With Chants, Players React As CSK Star Features Against SRH in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

RR in their last match beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Both the teams have met 30 times in the past IPL season and RCB with 15 wins out of these outing have dominance over RR. 12 matches has been won by Rajasthan and two matches had no results.

RR v RCB Head-to-Head 30:

Rajasthan Royals: 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 15

No Result: 3

Pitch report:

Batting first and defending totals of 193 and 185, the Royals have won their first two home games thus far. Though the Sawai Mansingh Stadium isn't strictly a bat-first ground, the vast outfield and relative lack of dew do seem to even things up for the side bowling second. The chasing team had a strong opportunity in the match.

RR v RCB Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR v RCB match venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast of RR v RCB match on television in India: RR v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR v RCB will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, and Swapnil Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

