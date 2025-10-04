Star cricketer Rohit Sharma was appointed as Team India's captain in all three formats back in 2021. Since then, he was helped India play a World Test championship final, a Cricket World Cup final and won ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy titles. Rohit retired from both T20Is and Tests recently and was only the ODI captain. Ahead of the India vs Australia ODI series, BCCI announced Rohit has been removed as Team India captain and Shubman Gill is appointed the new skipper. This decision sparked reactions from the fans. Some of them thanked Rohit while some thought it was unfair. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill Crowned New Team India ODI Captain As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return for Australia Tour.

'End of An Era'

END OF AN ERA 💔 Thank You, Captain Rohit Sharma 🙌 2 ICC trophies in just 8 months. A leader who gave India glory, pride & unforgettable memories. 🇮🇳 THE HITMAN. THE CAPTAIN. THE LEGEND. #RohitSharma𓃵@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/HLYsbxbqWa — Madhu Prince❤️ (@MadhuPeyyala4) October 4, 2025

'Life Is Unfair'

Captain Rohit Sharma won five IPL trophies. Mumbai Indians sacked him. Captain Rohit Sharma won T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. BCCI sacked him. Life is unfair 💔 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 4, 2025

'You Made Us Smile Again'

Thank you, Rohit Sharma. After 11 long years, you made us smile again💙 pic.twitter.com/5WppqAoxJR — Leo (@thedecipher_) October 4, 2025

'Sacked For Being Successful'

Sacked For being Successful una 😹 poetic story pic.twitter.com/6B5eI4cg8J — ROHIT (jersey No45 ka Parivar 🧢) (@Redrayer452) October 4, 2025

'You Changed India's Approach'

Hate aside but you changed Indias whiteball cricket approach. Thank you Rohit Sharma 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/KmqBI7jJIx — MAHESH (@_MAHESHICT) October 4, 2025

Angry Fan Lashes Out

Rohit Sharma getting sacked from the ODI captaincy is a part of Gambhir politics. Coward Gambhir wants to steal the credit by winning the cwc 2027 with a young captain. Gambhir can never erase the legacy of captain Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/wjm252YDEz — Ved (@ved_tweetz) October 4, 2025

'One of the Finest Leaders'

Thank you Rohit for leading us out of trophy drought with 2 titles. One of the finest leaders. #RohitSharma — Saresh Saha (@CricSar) October 4, 2025

'Well Led Rohit'

Well led Rohit. One of our finest white-ball captains. Time waits for no one and with two years left for the World Cup, it's a good time to move forward with Gill and let him settle in the job. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 4, 2025

'Life Hasn't Been Fair to Rohit Sharma'

Life Hasn’t Been Fair To Rohit Sharma - Sacked From IPL Captaincy After Winning 5 Trophies As Captain - Sacked From International Captaincy After Winning T20 WC, CT & 2 Asia Cups pic.twitter.com/W40DWv1QW4 — 𝐕♛ (@DelhiKaKing18) October 4, 2025

'It Was Good Till It Lasted'

It was good till it lasted 🥹 Thankyou rohit sharma, you’ve been a leader we’ll always cherish. ♥️ https://t.co/19237W95lp pic.twitter.com/f0YjeJYp0F — Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) October 4, 2025

'Thank You Rohit Sharma'

Thank you Rohit Sharma for giving everything for team and you earned it . These political stunts can never diminish your respect. You will always be counted among the great cricketers and good human beings. — Be Real (@Hitindia__) October 4, 2025

