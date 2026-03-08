The New Zealand women's national cricket team will look to secure a series victory as they host Zimbabwe Women in the second One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series. You can find New Zealand Women National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe Women National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Scheduled for 8 March at the University Oval in Dunedin, the fixture presents a critical juncture for the touring side following a heavy defeat in the series opener. Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian and Second Women Cricketer To Score 1000 Plus Runs in All Three Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2026.

Where To Watch New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI 2026?

In India, the exclusive live streaming rights for the series are held by FanCode, with the match available on their app and website. Fans in New Zealand can watch the game live on TVNZ 1 or stream it via TVNZ+. For viewers in Zimbabwe, the broadcast is available on ZBC TV and ZBC Online.

Feature Details Fixture New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Competition Zimbabwe Women tour of New Zealand 2026 (2nd ODI) Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Time 3:30 AM IST / 11:00 AM Local Venue University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand Live Stream (India) FanCode

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Preview

The hosts, known as the White Ferns, arrive at the second ODI with immense momentum. New Zealand secured a commanding 180-run victory in the first match to take a 1-0 lead in the 50-over series. This followed a dominant performance in the preceding T20I series, which New Zealand comfortably swept 3-0. Sayali Satghare Fiery Celebration Goes Viral After Debutant Knocks Over Georgia Voll During IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2026 (Watch Video).

For Zimbabwe Women, the second ODI is a must-win encounter to keep the series alive. The visitors struggled to contain New Zealand's aggressive stroke play in the previous match and failed to build substantial partnerships during their chase, eventually being bowled out for 174.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 01:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).