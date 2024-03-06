Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has revealed the reason behind the franchise's shift of home venue from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals will kick start their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23, whereas their first home match will be up against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Delhi Capitals will play their first two IPL 2024 home games in Visakhapatnam whereas later they will shift back to the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. Explaining the reason behind the development, Parth Jindal shared a tweet on his official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Parth Jindal stated that Arun Jaitely Stadium is currently hosting the Women's Premier League 2024. The ground will not be available for practice for the men's team and the groundstaff need a small break to prepare the stadium for the Indian Premier League due to which DC will play their first two IPL 2024 home matches in Vizag. Rishabh Pant Displays Remarkable Skill With a One-Handed Six in Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Here's Why Delhi Capitals Will Play First Two IPL 2024 Home Matches in Vizag:

Dear Delhi fans - as the @wplt20 will be hosting 11 games at the Kotla - the Kotla will not be available for practice for the men’s team and we need to give the ground and the pitches a short break so that it can recover for the IPL - as a result we @DelhiCapitals took the… https://t.co/Md60u5fahB — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 22, 2024

Jindal however also went on to state that Delhi Capitals will return to action at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their remaining home matches. The IPL 2024 will mark the return of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who will be returning to the cricket field after more than 1 year. Delhi Capitals had a forgettable time in IPL 2023 where they secured a ninth-placed finish, managing just five wins from 14 games.

