West Indies (WI) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on each-other in the eighth match of ongoing ICC Men's T20I World Cup on 19 October (Wednesday) at Blundstone Arena ground in Bellerive Australia. The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction WI vs ZIM T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated.

Two time T20I World Cup champions, West Indies started their this year's edition with a major upset after losing to small fish of group B Scotland by a margin of 42 runs. In contrast, Zimbabwe opened their account in the coveted event with a win against Ireland by 31 runs on Tuesday, courtesy to Sikandar Raza's heroics with both bat and ball. West Indies can't afford to lose their second group match against Zimbabwe because another defeat means they are almost out of the race of super 12. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look forward to continuing hoarding points to sail into the next round of the T20I World Cup 2022.

WI vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (WI), Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

WI vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Brandon King (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), Craig Ervine (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

WI vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Jason Holder (WI), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM) could be our all-rounders.

WI vs ZIM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Odean Smith (WI), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Richard Ngarava (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your WI vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Jason Holder (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

