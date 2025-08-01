The India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are facing each other in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at The Oval in London. The second day of the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 saw some intense moments, not just between players, but also between Indian player KL Rahul and on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena. The drama began when veteran batter Joe Root had a heated verbal exchange with speedster Prasidh Krishna during the last ball of the 22nd over during England's first innings. Krishna bowled a length delivery, and Root hit a four towards the gully region. After the boundary, the Indian pacer and former England captain exchanged a few words, and Root looked visibly miffed. Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna Engage in Heated Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at the Oval, Video Goes Viral.

As the situation was getting slightly escalated, KL Rahul tried to intervene and calm things down. However, the drama didn't end there. On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena appeared to warn the Indian side about their on-field behaviour, prompting a visible response from Rahul. According to the stump mic, the opener asked the Sri Lankan umpire whether the official just wants to see the Indian team batting and bowling and not doing anything else on the field. Rahul continued to support Krishna. The heated conversation ended with Kumar Dharmasena criticising Rahul's tone and asking him to meet after the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Here is the Full Conversation between KL Rahul and Kumar Dharmasena

KL Rahul: What do you want us to do? Be quiet?

Kumar Dharmasena: You will like any bowler come and walk to you? No, you can't do that. No, Rahul, we should not go on that way.

KL Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat and bowl and go home?

Kumar Dharmasena: We will discuss at the end of the match. You can't talk like that.

Kumar Dharmasena & KL Rahul Get Into a Heated Argument

In the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval, Team India were bundled out for 224 runs in 69.4 overs in the first innings. Middle-order batter Karun Nair played a fighting knock of 57 runs off 109 deliveries, including eight fours. For England, Gus Atkinson bagged a five-wicket haul. Josh Tongue scalped three wickets. Mohammed Siraj Completes 200 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat After Dismissing Ollie Pope During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

In response, the hosts were all-out for 247 and took a 23-run lead. Openers Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43) stitched a vital 92-run partnership for the opening wicket. For visitors, speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets apiece.

For those unversed, the Three Lions are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. England won the first Test at Leeds and the third at Lord's. The Asian Giants secured a memorable victory in the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test between the two sides at Manchester ended in a draw.

