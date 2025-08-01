England veteran batter Joe Root was engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna during Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London on August 1. The incident happened during the last ball of the 22nd over. Krishna bowled a length delivery, and Root went back and hit it away through gully for a four. After the boundary, Krishna and Root exchanged words with each other, and the England star looked visibly miffed. Akash Deep Gives Send-Off to Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him, Puts Hand On England Batter's Shoulder While Having Verbal Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna Engage in Heated Verbal Exchange

