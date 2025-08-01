India national cricket team speedster Mohammed Siraj completed 200 wickets in international cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this milestone after dismissing Ollie Pope in the first innings during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London on August 1. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 25th over. Siraj bowled a superb inswing delivery, which came back in sharply and hurried Pope. The England stand-in captain was caught on his crease and had no chance of getting any bat as the ball thudded into the back pad. The on-field umpire didn't raise a finger, and Team India decided to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed three reds, and Pope went back after scoring 22 runs. Joe Root and Prasidh Krishna Engage in Heated Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at the Oval, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammed Siraj Completes 200 Wickets in International Cricket

MOHAMMED SIRAJ COMPLETES 200 WICKETS IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET 🇮🇳 A 🔝 warrior of Indian pace attack 💪 One of the finest modern-day fast bowlers India has produced 🇮🇳 Proud moment for Indian cricket fans 💙🏏#TeamIndia#Siraj200Wickets#PaceMachine#IndianCricket… pic.twitter.com/QRTHVV6fpQ — Moнαммα∂ • Mυѕα (@MohdMusa110) August 1, 2025

