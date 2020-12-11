One of the greatest limited-overs Indian cricketer’s of all-time, Yuvraj Singh will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). The Chandigarh-born cricketer marked an era in Indian cricket with his all-round capabilities and was a regular feature in the national side during his 17-year-long career. So as the former cricketer turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Yuvraj Singh Recalls Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar’s Motivational Quotes While Sharing Workout Selfie!

Yuvraj Singh represented India in 304 One-Day Internationals, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is scoring over 11,000 runs combined in all formats. The all-rounder played an important role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup triumphs, showcasing his abilities with the bat as well as the ball. Yuvraj made his debut for the national team in October 2000 in an ODI game against Kenya while his Test debut came in October 2003 against New Zealand. Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Hilarious Lyrical Post After Edinson Cavani Leads Manchester United to Stunning 3-2 Win Over Southampton in EPL 2020-21.

Lesser-Known Facts About Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is the son of former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh

He won the Player of the Tournament Award in India’s 2000 U-19 Crickets World Cup triumph

He holds the record of fastest fifty scored in any form of international cricket, smashing 50 off 12 deliveries against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh has won the 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup with India

He won four Man of the Match Awards at 2011 Cricket World Cup, the joint-most in the tournament’s history

Yuvraj Singh was awarded Player of the Series for his contributions in leading India to the 2011 Cricket World Cup win

He was awarded Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2014

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10, 2019. The all-rounder bowed pout as one of the greatest cricketers in the country’s history. Singh has also played for the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning the title with the latter in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).