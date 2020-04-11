Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Frustration Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'Can’t Take It Anymore'

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, several countries have imposed lockdown and India is no different. However, being in quarantine is certainly job an easy job for many people and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes under that category only. Recently, the Haryana-born cricketer revealed how frustrated he is with the lockdown and also expressed his desire to go out and do bowling. The Royal Challengers Banglore-star said that he can’t take anymore his stay at home and will not return to his house for at least three years. Instead, he would prefer to stay in a hotel nearby. Yuzvendra Chahal Returns With Home Edition of ‘Chahal TV’ Amid Lockdown.

In a conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Chahal expressed his annoyance and revealed his plans after the crisis is over. "Main apne ghar se lockdown ho jaunga (I will get lock-downed from my home), I will not come back to my home, I will not come back to my home, that's it for me...I can't take this anymore, can't stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now. I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that't it for me now, can't bear anymore lockdown days," said the 12th ranked ODI bowler.

Chahal also went on to explain how badly he misses bowling and playing cricket and thus, bowling a ball is the very first thing he will do once things get normalize. "I am going to ground, I really want to bowl. When there is a lot of cricket to play we say 'there is so much going on' but we start missing it when there is no action. You will good when you go the ground, I miss bowling, I am what I am because of the cricket only. I will surely go and bowl at least a ball on the day lockdown gets over," added Chahal.

As of now, numbers of positive cases in India are increasing rapidly and speculations are the lockdown will be extended further. More than 7000 have been tested positive from coronavirus disease while over 240 have lost their life. So, it seems like Chahal will have to extend his stay at home for quite a while.