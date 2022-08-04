The Commonwealth Games is an example of how sports can unite people beyond boundaries and bring people together. A day ago, India's Gurdeep Singh and Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt competed in an intense battle in the men's 109+kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games where the latter ended up with gold. Gurdeep settled for the bronze medal and the two were later pictured shaking hands backstage. This moment acted as a subtle reminder to a fan about the camaraderie shared between India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, that dated way back to the Commonwealth Games in 2018. CWG 2022: Why is Neeraj Chopra Not Participating at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham? Check Reason

Here's How This Fan Related this moment to that of one shared by Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra:

'Reminds Me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra'

NOOH DASTAGIR BUTT AND GURDEEP SINGH 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️ Reminds me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra 👊#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ZkMiy6DlSI — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 3, 2022

Some Serious Numbers Those!

Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt wins Pakistan's first gold of the 2022 CWG in the men's 109+kg weightlifting category with a total of 405kg (172kg snatch + 232kg. 🇮🇳Gurdeep Dullet wins his first CWG bronze with a total of 390kg (167kg + 223kg). David Liti of NZ gets silver with 394kg pic.twitter.com/YI3zkLgkPr — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 3, 2022

Nooh Dastgir Butt's gold was Pakistan's first at the Commonwealth Games this year with the country having won two medals so far. And his gold came at the cost of him lifting a record 405kg at the competition, something that is indeed praiseworthy. Later on his moment of sportsmanship with Gurdeep was one that would win hearts, across both sides of the border.

It is in these sporting events that people from both India and Pakistan show mutual respect and admiration for each other. Arshad Nadeem has earlier stated how he admires Neeraj Chopra and the latter has on several occasions, hailed him as a great talent in the sport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).