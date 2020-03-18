Charles Oliveira Calls Out Conor McGregor After UFC Fight Night 170 Win, Says ‘I Would Fight Him in Any Weight’

Charles Oliveira (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Conor McGregor made his much-awaited return to the Octagon during the UFC 246 pay-per-view where he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round. Since that win, there have been a lot of speculations of who the Irishman’s next opponent is going to be. Kamara Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are all been rumoured as McGregor’s next opponent. And now a new name can be added to the list as Charles Oliveira has called out the ‘Notorious One’. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Media to Promote MMA Fighters by Covering Their Life.

After his win over Kevin Lee in the lightweight category at UFC Brasilia, Charles Oliveira has called out former lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor during a post-match interview. ‘I would fight McGregor in any weight, no problem. It would be a good fight, I’d really like to fight him. It could be at 155 or 170, it doesn’t matter.’ Oliveira said. Conor McGregor Needs to Beat Justin Gaethje To Get Title Shot, Says Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager.

Oliveira is Watching

"The belt's going to be mine." 🏆 🇧🇷 Oliveira has his eyes directly on #UFC249. pic.twitter.com/RpREkJCLX8 — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2020

Charles Oliveira after his win also said that he is ready for a shot at the UFC Lightweight champions which is currently with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian will take on Tony Ferguson in a championship bout on April 19, 2020, at UFC 249. ‘I’m ready to fight for it now. There’s not much I can say, I don’t leave it in the hands of the judges. I knock out or I submit. It’s my time. It’s a new history, it’s a new Charles.’ The 30-year-old said about a championship fight.

Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee in the third round via submission and doing so engraved his name deeper onto the UFC history. This victory extended his record of most submission wins with 14 while he also matched Donal Cerrone’s record of most finishes, which is 16.