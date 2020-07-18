Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Ferrari after the 2020 F1 season concludes. Spaniard Carlos Sainz has been named as the German’s replacement, who will partner Charles Leclerc from 2021 onwards. At first, it was understood that the 33-year-old’s departure was a mutual decision from both parties but the former World Champion, ahead of the Austrian G revealed that it was very much Ferrari’s decision. Ferrari Drivers Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc Retire Early From Styrian GP After Collision, Netizens React With Hilarious Memes.

‘It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call from Mattia [Binotto] when he told me that there was no further intention for the team to continue [with me]. We never got into any discussions, there was never an offer on the table and therefore there was no sticking point’ said Vettel. Carlos Sainz Signs Two-Year Deal With Ferrari From 2021 Onwards.

Ferrari have had a disappointing start to the 2020 season as Vettel and Leclerc finished 10th and 14th respectively in the Styrian GP qualifying and then in the main race, both had to retire early after they crashed into each other in the very first lap.

Ahead of the Hungarian GP free practice, Christian Horner and Sebastian Vettel were in conversation with each other, where the Red Bull principal was seen pointing out that the former World Champions name has been removed from Ferrari’s jacket.

See Video

Nice moment between Sebastian Vettel and Christian Horner this morning before FP3: Horner: Did they even take your name off now (off the jacket)? Sebastian: Yeah! Horner: That's a bit harsh! Are you alright? Sebastian: Yeah.#Vettel #Seb5 #SV5 pic.twitter.com/GWsZE77iuy — Sebastian Vettel Italia (@sebforever587) July 18, 2020

Ferrari though had a decent time at the Hungarian GP qualifying with Vettel finishing in fifth and Leclerc took the spot after him. Lewis Hamilton, who won the Stygian GP, finished in pole position with Valtteri Botas and Lance Stroll finishing in second and third.

Sebastian Vettel has been linked strongly with a move to Aston Martin for 2021. It is believed that Sergio Perez will be the driver who would make way for Vettel and the Mexican driver’s agent has already been in talks with rival teams.

