F1: Carlos Sainz Signs Two-Year Deal With Ferrari From 2021 Onwards

Carlos Sainz (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

F1 driver Carlos Sainz has been announced as Charles Leclerc’s team-mate at Ferrari for the 2021 season. Two days ago Sebastian Vettel announced his departure from the Italian team and now they have found a replacement for him in the Spaniard. Carlos Sainz will leave McLaren at the end of the season, and the British team, earlier announced the signing of Daniel Ricciardo from Renault on a multi-year deal as his replacement. F1: Daniel Ricciardo Joins McLaren From Renault As Carlos Sainz’s Replacement for 2021.

Carlos Sainz, 25, will be teaming up with Carles Leclerc, 22, at Ferrari on a two-year deal, creating the Italian team’s youngest driver pairing in recent history. ‘I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team,’ said Sainz. ‘I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season.’ The Spaniard added. Sebastian Vettel to Leave Ferrari at End of 2020 F1 Season.

With Sainz’s arrival, this will be the first time since 2007, that Ferrari will not have a world champion among their ranks. Team principal Mattia Binotto was quick to underline Sainz’s experience as a reason behind the move. ‘'With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.' Said the Italian.

‘'We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.' He added.