Things went from bad to worse for Ferrari at the Styrian GP as both their drivers had to retire from the race in the very first lap. Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided with each other on turn three in the opening lap after the Monegasque driver tried an optimistic move but crashed into his team-mate, forcing both of them out of the race. Following this collision, F1 fans came up with hilarious memes and reactions. Sebastian Vettel, Four-Time Formula One World Champion, to Leave Ferrari at End of Year.

Ferrari already had endured a tough weekend at the event with Leclerc and Vettel qualifying in 14th and 10th position respectively and it was made even worse when the two crashed into each other in the opening lap. Vettel came off the worse in the collision as his car completely lost its back wing while Leclerc suffered damage to his front wing. Carlos Sainz Signs Two-Year Deal With Ferrari From 2021 Onwards.

Watch Collision

Just when you think it can't go any worse for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc crashes into Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap. pic.twitter.com/CCL5cJRahR — Vincent Bruins (@VincentJBruins) July 12, 2020

Following the crash, Vettel could be heard on his radio saying ‘I don't know what that was. I was taking it easy into turn three and then someone went completely up the inside.’ The collision meant that both drivers had to withdraw from the race, which drew funny reactions from netizens on social media. Here are some of them.

The two previously collided with each other during last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which also saw Sebastian Vettel retire from the race. The German driver is set to leave Ferrari after his contract with the F1 team expires at the end of the current season. While Charles Leclerc's contract was renewed as he will be with them until 2025.

