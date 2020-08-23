Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) meet five-time champion Bayern Munich in the final of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 at the Benfica's Stadium of Light in Lisbon, Portugal. While the German football powerhouse will be pressing for their sixth CL title, PSG will be looking to lift their maiden CL title in their very first final appearance. It is going to be a great game as #UCLFinal was already top trend on Twitter even hours before the kick-off time. PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Online Champions League Final: Watch UCL 2019–20 Match Free Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Fans not only see it as top teams facing each other, but Neymar vs Robert Lewandowski as well. On Twitter, fans were waiting in anticipation to see the two top-class players live in action. And no wonder, both Neymar and Lewandowski feature in our key players to watch out for. Ahead of the PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2019-20 final, here are some of the reactions as fans await to witness Neymar vs Lewandowski. PSG vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Score Updates.

BIG Battle

Mini-Battles

Can't Wait Either

It's going to be a humdinger of a game. Neymar vs Lewandowski. Mbappe vs Gnabry. Can't wait#UCLfinal — Pratik Pandey (@iampratikpande) August 23, 2020

Full of Goals

Rooting for Bayern Munich but excited to see Neymar vs Lewandoski and Alphonso Davies vs Mbappe this should an exciting final full of goals #UCLfinal — Ashish (@AshishFirelord) August 23, 2020

This is the ninth meeting between PSG and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. However, the past eight encounters took place in the group stages. PSG ended up winners on five occasions while Bayern Munich have won three of those games.

