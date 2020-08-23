PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates Online: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich go head-to-head in the final of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 at the Benfica's Stadium of Light in Lisbon, Portugal. While PSG is looking for their maiden Champions League title, Bayern Munich will have their eyes set on the sixth title. PSG not only are looking for their maiden UEFA CL trophy but they are playing in the finals of the tournament for the first time. And history is against them. Last six teams who played their maiden CL final ended up on the losing side. So, PSG will be out to change the tide. PSG vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Final Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch UCL 2019–20 Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?

Previously, PSG and Bayern have met eight times in the Champions League. PSG have won five encounters while Bayern emerged victorious thrice. All those meetings have been in CL's group stages. Stats here might favour PSG, but form favours Bayern. The German side are unbeaten in the Champions League 2019-20, and have won ten out of ten matches. Recently, Bayern thumped Barcelona 8-2 and no doubt why they start as favourites to win this clash. PSG vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Champions League 2019-20 Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five PSG vs BAY Football Games.

If PSG have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich have Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. They start as key players for both the teams and no doubt will be looking to take their teams to victory.