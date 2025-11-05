UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Ajax are the bottom-ranked team in this season’s UEFA Champions League standings so far, with three defeats on the bounce and a goal difference of -10. The Dutch giants face Galatasaray at home this evening, a game they need to win at all costs in order to climb up the ladder and salvage their European campaign. They have not had the best of runs in their domestic league and are far off catching league leaders Feyenoord. Galatasaray, on the other hand are heading into the game on the back of two wins already and can move further up with a win here. Ajax versus Galatasaray will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher Score As Atletico Madrid Beats Union Saint-Gilloise 3–1 in UEFA Champions League.

Kenneth Taylor received a red card against Chelsea and is suspended for this for Ajax. Steven Berghuis, Kasper Dolberg, and Branco van den Boomen are the players missing out with injuries. Wout Weghorst will be the central striker in the final third with Oscar Gloukh in the no 10 role. Raúl Moro and Mika Godts will be the two wide attackers in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the home team.

Galatasaray will be without their talisman, Ilkay Gundogan, due to a calf injury, but Davinson Sanchez is available for selection. Viktor Osimhen is their key striker and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Leroy Sané and Barış Alper Yılmaz will look to use their pace and trickery to create chances for the visitors. PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Luis Diaz Slams Brace For Die Roten As Defending Champions Suffer First Loss Of UCL Season.

Ajax vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Ajax vs Galatasaray Date Thursday, November 6 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Ajax vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Ajax are set to square off against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Ajax vs Galatasaray UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ajax vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Ajax vs Galatasaray live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Ajax vs Galatasaray online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Ajax vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Ajax vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be an entertaining game of football with Galatasaray claiming a 1-2 victory in the end.

