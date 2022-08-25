Barcelona are ready to submit a fresh offer for Ajax forward Antony amid interests from Manchester United. According to Sky Sports News, the Catalan Outfit are on course to offer €94 million plus add-ons to the Dutch club for securing the attacker. Meanwhile, United's last bid worth around £60 million was rejected by Ajax. The Netherlands-based club have made it clear that only they will consider letting the young Brazilian leave if an offer of more than £80 million arrives. The Red Devils and Barca are currently engaged in a bidding war for the 21-year-old winger, with the Premier League side being the front-runners. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Yet To Submit Imminent Fresh Bid for Brazilian Forward

Barcelona made Antony one of their prime targets in this summer transfer window. After signing Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the Spanish giants want to add the Ajax winger to their squad. According to a report from Sky Sports News, Xavi's side are preparing a deal worth around €94 million to tame the Brazilian who has an agreement in place with Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag, after taking charge at Old Trafford this season, had prioritised the signing of Antony as he is an ardent admirer of the Brazilian who could solve the rising problem of the club on right wing. With United yet to make an updated bid, many are of the view that Barca would go all guns blazing for landing Antony at Camp Nou.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).