Arsenal are refusing to throw in the towel yet in the English Premier League title race and with Liverpool in action in the Carabao Cup final, the Gunners need a win against Chelsea this evening. As things stand, Liverpool have a 15 points gap at the top, but they have played a match more in comparison to Arsenal. With Mikel Arteta’s men dropping points in their last two matches, they need to win all their remaining games to have any hopes of a highly unlikely title win. Opponents Chelsea are involved in an interesting top four race and need a win here to consolidate their place. Manchester United Fans Protest Against Glazer Ownership Ahead of Man United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Match (See Pics).

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber will return to the playing eleven for Arsenal. Mikel Merino will once again lead the attack with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz out for the rest of the campaign. Gabriel Martinelli is slowly getting his way back after injury and hence could start on the bench again. Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard will be the two wingers in the final third.

Roberto Sanchez will be in goal for Chelsea with the likelihood of Wesley Fofana being part of the back four. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will form the double pivot in midfield while Cole Palmer plays the attacking midfielder role. Pedro Neto should lead the attack while Christopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho gets an opportunity on the wings.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will go up against Chelsea in the much-anticipated London Derby in the ongoing PL 2024-25 on Sunday, March 16. The Arsenal vs Chelsea match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United 1–1 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: Red Devils Draws Against Gunners After David Raya’s Late Save Denies Bruno Fernandes' Winner.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches are Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Chelsea London Derby live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Arsenal vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal at home should create enough opportunity here to claim a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).