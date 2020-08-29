Arsenal vs Liverpool, 2020 FA Community Shield 2020 , Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The FA Community shield officially marks the beginning of the new season in England and despite it being no more than a charity game, it has historically been highly competitive. Defending champions Liverpool play FA Cup winners Arsenal in what is set to be a high octane clash. There are goals galore when the Reds and the Gunners lock horns and this one could be no different. Both these clubs have had quiet transfer window so far so and there are no new faces on show. But there is no dearth in quality in the participating clubs which should make up for a quality game. Arsenal versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Sony Ten network from 9:00 PM IST. ARS vs LIV, Dream11 Team Prediction, FA Community Shield 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team For Arsenal vs Liverpool Football Match.

Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Shkodran Mustafi are all missing in action for Arsenal owing to fitness issues. Manager Mikel Arteta has won a trophy in his first six months in charge of the Gunners which will give him some breathing space. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is being linked with a move to Wolves but should start anyways. Bukayo Saka must have been disappointed with his England snub but will be looking to continue the good work on the pitch as he combines with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final third. Willian Transfer News: Arsenal Rope in Brazil Forward For Three-Year Contract.

When and Where Arsenal vs Liverpool, 2020 FA Community Shield Match Taking Place? Date and Time in IST?

The 2020 FA Community Shield between Arsenal and Liverpool is taking on August 29, Saturday. It will be held at Wembley Stadium, England. The match is scheduled to kick-start at 9:00 pm IST.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, 2020 FA Community Shield Final Live Telecast? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast the Football Match in India?

Good news for football fanatics in India! The Arsenal vs Liverpoor match in 2020 FA Community Shield football match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and their HD substitutes.

How to Get Arsenal vs Liverpool, 2020 FA Community Shield Free Live Streaming Online?

In case, you are not able to watch the live telecast action of Arsenal vs Liverpool on your television set, you can catch the live action online. With Sony Pictures Network Sports holding the broadcast rights, the Arsenal vs Liverpool football match will available on SonyLIV via live streaming.

Liverpool have been hit by a spate of injury issues but the absence of skipper Jordan Henderson must be hitting them the most. He is joined by the likes of Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi on the sidelines. Virgil Van Dijk has been cleared to play following a nasty cut he received against RB Salzburg. The front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will start which should lift the mood of Liverpool fans.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 2-1 in their last meeting and looks like the Gunners will win the clash with a similar scoreline tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).