London, Aug 14: Arsenal have roped in Brazil forward Willian on a three-year contract after his contract with Chelsea expired. The 32-year-old has so far made more than 600 club appearances in a career spanning 13 seasons.

"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in a statement.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months. We had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions and he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions."

Throughout his seven years at Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League. He made 339 appearances, with 63 goals and 56 assists in that time.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but still has the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs," Arteta said.

"I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come."

Willian has made 70 appearances and has scored nine goals for Brazil, making his international debut in 2011. He has since represented his country at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, the 2015 Copa America, the Copa America Centenario, and the 2019 Copa America where he was a key member of the squad that lifted the trophy on home soil.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season, while Chelsea were fourth and secured a Champions League spot.

