Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AS Roma has been the surprise factor so far in the Italian Serie A, with the club climbing to the second spot in the standings, level on points with leaders and defending champions Napoli. They host Inter Milan, one of their key members of the title race, in their latest fixture and this game is generating a lot of buzz amongst both sets of fans. Inter Milan are on a three-game winning streak and manager Cristian Chivu is now finding his feet at the club. It will be a special game for him as he has played for both these clubs in his playing days. AS Roma versus Inter Milan will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Leon Bailey is back training with Roma and available for selection for the first time since his loan move from Aston Villa. Artem Dovbyk and Matias Soule will form the strike partnership in a 3-5-2 formation. Tommaso Baldanzi, Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone in midfield will look to stamp their authority on the game with their slick passing game. Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini and Zeki Celik will be part of the defensive unit.

The absence of Marcus Thuram in the attack is a blow for Inter Milan as the French striker recovers from a hamstring injury. Lautaro Martinez and Bonny will form the two-man forward line with Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in charge of the midfield duties. Federico Dimarco was brilliant for Italy in the international break and will look to replicate that form for his club.

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, October 19 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Olimpico, Rome Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AS Roma is set to go up against Inter Milan in Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, October 19. The AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Torino vs Napoli live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Torino vs Napoli live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch AS Roma vs Inter Milan highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. AS Roma will be counting on their home support to help them propel through this tough challenge in front of them. Expect a 2-1 win for the Romans in this tie.

